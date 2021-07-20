Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 568,500 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

YVR opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Liquid Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth $237,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquid Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.