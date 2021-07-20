LiquidApps Trading Down 19.7% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $8.96 million and $13,748.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00120838 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

