Liquity USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.05 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00003359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $741.03 million and $1.05 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00012942 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00766914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars.

