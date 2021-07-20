Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003388 BTC on exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $723.91 million and $632,917.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

