Lisk Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00007011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $269.03 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00040749 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016738 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003148 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,553,412 coins and its circulating supply is 128,635,084 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

