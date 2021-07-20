Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and approximately $1,060.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000234 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,698.63 or 0.99990590 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 732,420,200 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

