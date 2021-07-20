Litecoin Cash Price Down 7% This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $1,335.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000230 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,640.64 or 0.99924173 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 732,506,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

