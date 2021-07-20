LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $78.41. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 191,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. LivaNova’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $57,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

