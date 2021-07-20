Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.11 million and $738,365.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0500 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,251,302 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

