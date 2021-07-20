Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,994 shares of company stock valued at $8,360,174. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.79. 19,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,717. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.