Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $89.48 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80,528 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $89,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.68, for a total value of $2,350,483.20. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total transaction of $5,156,954.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $6.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $361.66. 67,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.10. The company has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

