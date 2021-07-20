Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 400,758 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 400,758 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $171,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,417,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,468,783,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,445,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,304,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.74. 132,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,332,902. The company has a market capitalization of $600.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $142.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.81.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

