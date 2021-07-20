Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 132,499 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,289,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,499 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 4.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 2.64% of Deere & Company worth $3,101,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,240,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,374,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,957,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,283. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.70 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

