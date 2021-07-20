Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,711,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 375,743 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.0% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.76% of Visa worth $3,114,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,918,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131,121 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 56,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.89. The stock has a market cap of $472.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $250.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.