Lossless Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $326,079.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00037073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00096663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00141207 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,763.43 or 0.99810681 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

