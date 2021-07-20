LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.02 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market cap of $5.02 million and $17,814.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012508 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.42 or 0.00752367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,934,772 coins and its circulating supply is 99,399,926 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

