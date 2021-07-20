Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Lumentum worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.41.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

