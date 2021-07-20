Luminus Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,399 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. Luminus Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of XOG stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $59.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

