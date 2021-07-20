Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.24.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

