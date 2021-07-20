Lunyr (LUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $320,863.02

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $320,863.02 and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012445 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $221.56 or 0.00747366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

