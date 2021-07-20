Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Holdings Raised by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $472,000.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 3,083 shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $72,604.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MGU traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 15,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,296. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

