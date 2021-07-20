Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,614 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Elisa D. Garcia sold 103,183 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $2,086,360.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,764 shares of company stock worth $5,398,999. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

