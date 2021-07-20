Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Main Street Capital posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

MAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $717,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 28.1% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 205,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,407. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $43.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

