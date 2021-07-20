Maker (MKR) Trading 15.6% Lower This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Maker coin can now be bought for $2,166.89 or 0.07283477 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $107.31 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maker has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

MKR is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.