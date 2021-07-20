Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.82% of Malibu Boats worth $30,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $74.62 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.88.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

