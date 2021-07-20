Man Group plc Buys 90,350 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Man Group plc increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 126.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,350 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Crown worth $15,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.82.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

