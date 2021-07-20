ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-1.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.860-$1.940 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.88.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $111.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

