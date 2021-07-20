ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Price Down 3.3%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.85 and last traded at $107.64. 2,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.34.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at $257,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $374,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

