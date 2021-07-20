Maple (MPL) Trading Down 13.5% This Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Maple has a market cap of $4.08 million and $154,130.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00021078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00758202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

