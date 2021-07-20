Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1,507.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,184.00 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,268.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,208.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

