Marlin Price Hits $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Marlin has a market cap of $35.69 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00097975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00141428 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.81 or 0.99857637 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

Marlin Coin Trading

