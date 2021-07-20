Marshfield Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Marshfield Associates reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 584,028 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 2.9% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.05% of Deere & Company worth $62,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $334.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $172.70 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

