Martin Lamb Sells 10,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

