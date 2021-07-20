Martin Lamb Sells 10,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Director Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.
NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 520 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,639. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at $1,807,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Franchise Group by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
