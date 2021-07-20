Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $339.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.