Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MASI stock opened at $262.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.36. Masimo has a twelve month low of $203.81 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
