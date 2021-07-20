MASQ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $230,844.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $230,844.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00096213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00140782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,729.99 or 0.99987515 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,121,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

