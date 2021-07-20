Master Contract Token Trading 14.6% Higher This Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $237,010.03 and approximately $96,812.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.40 or 0.05963346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00131272 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

