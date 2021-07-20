Matador Resources (MTDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matador Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.