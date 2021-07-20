Matrix AI Network Price Down 19.7% This Week (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $609,787.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

