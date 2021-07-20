Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Mattel to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.94% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Mattel to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of MAT opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAT. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.