Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 67,068 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after buying an additional 118,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,441,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,295,000 after buying an additional 479,849 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

