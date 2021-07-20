Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 673,640 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 69,662.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,640 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of L Brands worth $41,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on L Brands from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.74.

In other L Brands news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

