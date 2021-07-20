Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 322,217 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 322,217 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $34,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, major shareholder John G. Connors sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,730 shares of company stock worth $79,508,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.39.

Shares of NKE opened at $157.87 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.