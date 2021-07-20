Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.76. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

