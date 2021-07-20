MAX Exchange Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,232.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $515,674.28 and approximately $42,232.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,696.10 or 1.00109464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032259 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.53 or 0.01188433 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.14 or 0.00337587 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00413460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00048679 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.