Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 86,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 943,072 shares.The stock last traded at $30.86 and had previously closed at $30.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.00.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,543,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,572 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 82,545 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

