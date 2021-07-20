Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MXIM stock opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $105.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 12,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

