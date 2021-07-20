McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 276,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP John Lieffrig sold 1,700 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares in the company, valued at $872,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 307.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $211,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. 435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,843. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

