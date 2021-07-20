Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 63.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,054 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.09% of Medallia worth $47,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Carducci sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $146,862.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,941,576.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,190,317. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLA stock opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Medallia’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Medallia in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, dropped their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

