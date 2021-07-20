Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 101,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,775,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

